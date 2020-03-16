Don't give up right to resist tyranny

The Founders prized individual rights and liberty. They despised tyranny, be it of an individual or the majority of citizens, for it is entirely possible for either end of the spectrum to be morally corrupted and wrong.

The Declaration of Independence established individual rights and freedoms as God-given. The Constitution protects those rights through the rule of law (as opposed to the rule of an individual or group of individuals) while expressly limiting the power of that federal government.

The Bill of Rights states how you may assert your God-given rights, including the truth that you may have to fight for it, and established the means to do it with the Second Amendment, guaranteeing the "right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." That does not seem to limit it to firearms, by the way.

When tyranny threatens you, exactly which of your individual rights is the most valuable? Read the Bill of Rights. Don't give up any of your rights (or anybody else's), especially the ability and right to resist tyranny legally. Only tyrants fear armed citizens!

Charles Avery,

Superior

