Please contact your representatives and tell them to vote "no" on House Bill 284. Folks, there is a persistent minority that require our active vigilance to keep them from legislating what goes on in the privacy of our homes at end-of-life.
● In Montana, 7 out of 10 voters support allowing a mentally competent adult who is dying of a terminal disease and in extreme pain to choose to end their life in a humane and dignified way. (Global Strategy Group, 2013.)
● U.S. physicians strongly support medical aid in dying. Fifty-eight percent of physicians surveyed support the practice of medical aid in dying — up 12 percent from 2010 — according to the most recent Medscape poll.
● In October 2018, the American Academy of Family Physicians adopted a new position of “engaged neutrality” on medical aid in dying to ensure its members can advise terminally ill patients about all end-of-life care options and provide them.
Why would any Montanan, considered competent to make personal decisions throughout life, want to be ruled over by faceless, intrusive privacy-invaders at end of life?
A vote is likely the week of Feb. 18; please contact your representatives today. Vote "no" on HB284.
Nancy Dunne Byington,
Missoula