The Missoula baseball team formally known the Osprey has a new name. I can't bring myself to say it.
The team has new owners so they need a new name in order to sell new merchandise. I get it. Why not just be honest about it?
Since the city owns the field I thought that maybe the city should step in because, as we all know, the city is famous for stepping in it.
I then realized that would be a bad idea. If the city got involved they would probably cut the infield down to one base path and a bike lane.
Rob Foote,
Missoula