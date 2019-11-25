{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

The Missoula baseball team formally known the Osprey has a new name. I can't bring myself to say it.

The team has new owners so they need a new name in order to sell new merchandise. I get it. Why not just be honest about it?

Since the city owns the field I thought that maybe the city should step in because, as we all know, the city is famous for stepping in it.

I then realized that would be a bad idea. If the city got involved they would probably cut the infield down to one base path and a bike lane.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

