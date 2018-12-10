The walkout led by two courageous students at Thompson Falls High School is an inspiring example of youth taking action to ensure their school is a place where all students, particularly girls, can feel safe, respected and valued. Unfortunately, sexual harassment and violence is all too common at K-12 schools across the country. In fact, nearly 70 percent of girls will experience sexual harassment before they graduate high school.
The young women at Thompson Falls summoned the courage to report the harassment they constantly face at school. However, if proposed new Title IX regulations from the Department of Education are finalized, the definition of sexual harassment would be even further narrowed, making it far less likely that K-12 schools will investigate incidents and take appropriate action to protect our youngest and most vulnerable students from sexual harassment and violence.
Additionally, schools would also be required to presume the survivor of harassment may be lying and could use a standard of evidence that tilts investigations in favor of named harassers and against survivors. This would make school proceedings more like criminal courts and would not treat both parties equally — a violation of Title IX itself.
At a time when our society is just starting to recognize these pervasive problems via the #MeToo movement, we should not be rolling back the rights of student survivors and making our schools less safe.
Since Girls Inc. launched the #GirlsToo campaign this past fall, we’ve heard from parents, teachers and kids asking what they can do to create a safer world for girls and all young people. There is so much to do, but right now you can make your voice heard and tell the Department of Education that their new Title IX proposals are unacceptable and that girls in Montana and everywhere deserve to learn in an environment free from sexual harassment.
Lara S. Kaufmann,
director of public policy,
Girls Inc.,
Washington, D.C.