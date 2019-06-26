The editorial in the Sunday (June 23) Missoulian rightly questioned the timing of the mayor's suggestion, and the City Council's vote, to run a primary for this year's City Council elections.
Two years ago, after the city election I met with a City Council member to discuss some issues. We discussed the election of Jesse Ramos; I thought it might indicate a change of voter's attitudes toward taxes and city budget priorities.
The response was Ramos won because of a split vote and he would not have much impact. It seemed a foregone conclusion that ideas on budgets and spending priorities would not be affected.
I don't agree with all of Alderman Ramos's ideas, but he makes sense economically many times, he brings diverse thought to the table and is in touch with the blue-collar worker in Missoula.
Ramos encouraged people to get involved in local government and many responded. It is eye-opening the council decided to spend $51,000 on a primary for this election. It has the appearance of attempting to decrease the number of candidates with opposing views.
Don’t let this primary dissuade you from voting; particularly if you think the council could benefit from more moderate or measured discussion.
Dudley Improta,
Missoula