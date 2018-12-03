This letter is in response to George Ochenski's Nov. 26 column.
First, Ochenski, Ryan Zinke is our Secretary of the Interior, which presides over the Bureau of Land Management, not the U.S. Forest Service. I am not sure how much of the fires in California were on national Forest Service land or BLM land, nor how much was forest or chaparral.
However, I do know that proper thinning will provide the ability to extinguish a fire and the amount of heat generated by the fire which can burn all the nutrients out of the ground. This is not to say that small fires are not good for providing said nutrients, hence controlled burning.
As for environmentalist, I was here in the '50s, '60s and '70s when a person could leave one good-paying job in the timber and associated industries one day and go to work for another the next day. The need to protect the environment must be tempered with economic good sense. We went from work lines to welfare lines, who would have ever thought?
In regards to President Trump, Secretary Zinke and Finland's raking or proper thinning and grooming: Don't let them keep you up at night, Mr. Ochenski.
John Rice,
Missoula