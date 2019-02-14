Regarding "Mallard Fillmore" comics.
The woman (Feb. 6 letter about "people of Congress," P.O.C., means "people of color") tends to overthink and apparently needs to find something about which to complain.
“I don’t like it, so no one can have it” seems to be a product of this present society.
I like "Mallard Fillmore" and find his comics “spot on” many times with today’s politics. I do not care for all the comics but would not deny anyone their preferred comic to read.
The written word is a form/expression of free speech. How dare she ask to deny me and thousands of other readers our right to enjoy free speech?
Simple solution: If you don’t like the comic, don’t read it!
Sheila Vallejo,
St. Ignatius