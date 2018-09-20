Seventeen years ago the United States suffered four well-organized, terrorist attacks. The loss of life was enormous.
I can see that 17 years on, it might be easy to have a hazy memory of the significance of Sept. 11. Much has happened since that day. In spite of the loss of life, and the staggering realization that a well-organized, multi-pronged terrorist attack could happen here, time wears that day thin. There have been other tragic days.
Still, it is my hope that we do not lose our connection to that day. On that morning, as confusion and disbelief turned to shaky understanding, our national discussion, about issues large and small, changed forever. The enormity of that change cannot be overstated.
I remember 9/11, not only because of the loss of life, but also because it is a day that changed history. Such days, where everything changes, are few. And if we remember, it is possible we can learn from how that day came to be and how we as a nation responded.
Iris Marcus,
Missoula