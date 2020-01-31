Don't miss Rep's 'War of Worlds'

Don't miss Rep's 'War of Worlds'

We have a gem in Missoula. It's called the Montana Repertory Theatre, known as the "Rep." The Rep brings professional talent in from other states to share expertise with University of Montana students, a great mentoring program.

After a year hiatus, the Rep, under the leadership of Michael Legg, the Rep's artistic director, produced a play based on the iconic radio program, "The War of the Worlds."

I went to opening night, and after the play returns to Missoula from a state-wide tour, I will go to another performance. The play is thought-provoking and timeless; in other words, a classic. It's also amazing five actors pull this off, playing many roles. I enjoyed it.

I suggest to anyone who hasn't seen it to mark one of these dates on your calendar: Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 6, Feb. 8. Once again, UM has come up with a winner!

Renee Valley,

Missoula

