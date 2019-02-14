Every year when I walk into Mission Valley Elks Club in Polson for the following celebration, I am delighted with the crowd from all over the valley. This shows the level of appreciation people have for the purpose of this event. The auction, the fun, fellowship, delicious food, lively music and the personal satisfaction in helping continue a much-needed service to this valley.
Here's an evening to put on your calendar: Saturday, Feb. 23, starting at 5 p.m. at the Polson Elks Club. The annual "Winter Fiesta" celebrating JourneyBe's "Soup's On & Family Table." This benefit acknowledges the 89,000 meals already served and its continuation.
As the signs for "Winter Fiesta" say: "An Authentic Mexican Meal." "Rob Quist live music, with guitarist Craig Davey, starting at 8." "Live and Silent Auction." "Tickets $15 with meal." This benefit event is great fun and the wonderful opportunity to significantly give back as we move forward in service to our communities in the valley.
The word "service" is significant as pertains to JourneyBe, "Soup's On" home. We call our Sunday's two hours together a gathering. We call "Soup's On" a service. At JourneyBe, under Rev. John Payne's leadership, we are totally inclusive and welcoming to everyone. "Soup's On & Family Table" is a perfect example of this inclusive and compassionate service.
So, let's celebrate together our love of life, appreciation for our communities, and the value of compassionate service at the "Winter Fiesta" on Feb. 23.