The Bureau of Land Management recently released a management proposal to manage its Lewistown Planning Area for the next 20-30 years.
The proposed plan to allow exploration for oil and gas in wild areas in the Lewiston Field Office planning area of Montana is ill-advised. The plan also proposes to do away with eight Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC), areas that the field office has previously designated as deserving of special management because of their important ecological, cultural, scenic and recreational value.
Removing ACEC protections and opening these places to potential oil and gas activity is completely unprecedented. Oil and gas extraction causes irreparable harm and would leave permanent scars on these beautiful places.
These fossil fuels need to be left in the ground and the beauty of this area needs to be protected. The impact that climate change is having on natural areas needs to be fully considered, and legally enforceable standards that protect them need to be put in place.
I urge the BLM to protect all these beautiful wild areas of central Montana from the destruction of fossil fuel extraction. The BLM is accepting public comments on the plan through Aug. 15. Send an email to blm_mt_Lewistown_rmp@blm.gov.
Dolores Anderson,
Missoula