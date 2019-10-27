Jon Bennion’s Oct. 10 Missoulian column, "Combating addiction must remain top priority," failed to address the addictive substances that cause the most loss of life and health in Montana.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that excessive drinking results in 390 deaths and 11,331 years of potential life lost in Montana annually. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 30% of all Montana deadly crashes involve at least one driver whose blood-alcohol content is over the legal limit.
As reported by tobaccofreekids.org, an addictive drug with even more impact on Montana citizens is nicotine. Montana healthcare costs as a result of tobacco usage run to $440 million annually and 1,600 Montana adults die each year from their own smoking.
The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports 117 annual deaths from drug overdose in Montana, fewer than half of the deaths caused by alcohol consumption.
You have free articles remaining.
Legally available to most adults, alcohol is glamorized and promoted in the national and local media. Evidence suggests that e-cigarettes and vaping may be increasing the use of tobacco, especially among young people. Let’s not overlook the tragic impacts of addiction to alcohol and nicotine in our focus on abuse of opiods and other addictive drugs.
Loreen Folsom,
Missoula