As a retired registered nurse, I’m fully aware of the opioid drug abuse problem. Often it starts as a result of intractable, chronic pain.
But, once again, a few unscrupulous people are ruining it for the rest of us.
The vast majority of people aren’t addicted to pain meds nor are they selling them illegally. However, everyone is being treated as a drug abuser. Intense questioning and often a refusal are what we can expect should we have an acute, painful problem and ask our provider for a small amount of pain meds.
The easy way to deal with this is to punish everyone but that’s not fair. Alcoholism is a huge problem, but should all alcohol be banned? No. Diabetics shouldn’t eat excessive sugar, but that doesn’t mean that all bakeries should close.
Modern computers make it possible to track how often an individual is getting narcotics. There’s no reason for someone to suffer if there is no history of abuse. Plus, punishing drug companies for producing narcotics is like punishing farmers for growing the wheat that is made into liquor.
When you’re in pain, narcotics are a godsend. When they’re abused, there’s hell to pay. Let’s keep them separate.
Karen Somerset,
Missoula