Watching the KPAX news the night of the student protest on climate change, I believe I heard correctly a young lady who was interviewed say, "It is the young people who care about the climate; older people don't care because they are going to die anyways."
My question would be who is teaching this young lady to have that attitude towards older people? We sure don't want to start putting people into groups like that. Besides, people at all ages can have different opinions on many issues. I also hope other viewers thought this young lady's words were out of place.
Gary Carlson,
Corvallis