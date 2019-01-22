As a political independent who believes that compromise is essential to good government, I strongly support the Democrats' refusal to budge on the wall funding issue. They are making a stand that is necessary to protect the integrity of the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution.
Simply put, Donald Trump wants money to build a wall but does not have the votes in Congress to fund his proposal. It was Trump alone who took action to shut down the government when he did not get his way.
The framers of our constitutions clearly saw the dangers of a president with unbridled power, and intentionally gave Congress the sole authority to authorize spending the public’s money.
If Democrats reward Trump’s shutdown by giving him all or part of what he wants, this will embolden any president to threaten a shutdown as a way to pressure Congress to bow to his or her wishes. It will encourage the idea that shutting down our government is a legitimate part of the normal process of political negotiation and compromise.
Nothing could be more damaging to our republic than providing political rewards to a president for shutting down our government.
Doug Ferrell,
Trout Creek