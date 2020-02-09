Don't sanction more wolf hunting, trapping

In Montana, wildlife killers, rural legislators and ranchers, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) dictate the prosecution of wolves. Consequently, Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ archaic management is done by numbers, with attitudes of hate, ignorance and prejudice, instead with the best available science and compassion.

In 2017 alone, at least 254 wolves were killed; hunters killed 166 wolves and trappers killed 88 wolves. An additional 100 wolves are allowed to be killed on private lands. Yet the wolf killers are not satisfied and want even more wolves to die.

Wolves matter for themselves, their mates, their families, the ecosystems and to those of us who want to see them alive. Killing wolves for fun, recreation and trophies is appalling human behavior. Trapping any animal, whether wolves or members of other species, is barbaric and cruel.