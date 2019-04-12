Please don’t say “whoa.” A patriarch in my family had a saying: “Don’t say whoa in a tight spot.” By that he meant that stopping, turning around or giving up wasn’t the way to handle a situation.
We’re in such a situation with the United States’ healthcare system right now. Even though we’ve made progress with the Affordable Care Act giving affordable coverage to millions of more Americans, some people want to say “whoa” and replace it with a partisan plan like privatizing services, or a single-payer system.
Today I am asking our leaders not to say “whoa.” What we need to do is keep building on the ACA and the good that it has done for patients and families in Montana and the U.S. The health and well-being of so many people depend on it.
Mary Jo Engle,
Helena