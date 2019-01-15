In response to Montana Senate President Scott Sales:
As a Montana taxpayer, I am writing in opposition to your idea to spend $8 million of Montana taxpayer money to help fund Donald Trump’s request for a border wall.
First of all, Montana is a state, and as such has no business sending money to the federal government. If you want to personally donate to this ludicrous and unnecessary dilemma created by our president, feel free to do so, but please leave Montana and its citizens out of this!
Janice Petritz,
Lolo