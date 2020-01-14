“Don't tread on me” are four boldly printed words on a banner created in 1775. Above that slogan is an image of a coiled rattlesnake, symbolizing the strength and resolve of the original 13 American colonies against intimidation.
Two hundred forty five years later, President Donald J. Trump honored and implemented that slogan with his immediate retaliation against a Muslim terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The originator of that cowardly act, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, was issued a one-way ticket to hell courtesy of our commander-in-chief.
A number of U.S. presidents have responded to that time-honored slogan. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was one when he immediately declared war on Japan after their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Later, Harry S. Truman ordered the atomic bomb drop on Japan which undoubtedly saved thousands of lives, on both sides, and shortened that conflict. There are other examples.
This pair of four word slogans, coined 245 years apart, clearly exemplify the heart and current leadership of our great county ever since:
"Don't tread on me" and "make America great again."
Regardless of political affiliation, how can any U.S. citizen disagree with either of them?
Dave Hurtt,
Florence