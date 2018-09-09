We have forgotten our forefathers' sacrifice; we left Britain and its control over our beliefs, how we trade, whom we allow into our country and the defense of our nation against anyone foreign or domestic.
I am sorry for the loss of U.S. Sen. John McCain. Sorry that the death of one man is used to pummel the president of the United States. He is our elected leader. I suffered under Barack Obama but never once would I have thought to usurp the authority that was put in office by the people.
Acceptance of our parties is a must in these United States. We have different beliefs, upbringings and ideas. We are a melting pot; together our parts make up the whole.
President Trump will be out of office and we will have another leader. Right now the president has put forth secure borders, is honoring the military and officers, trying to fix broken health care, equal trade by tariffs, confronting dictators so that we can stop their abuses, deporting criminals and not bowing to special-interest groups.
What legacy do you leave: hate, bitterness, dissension? When I die, I pray my family will say I loved my God, gave, listened and cared.
Kathy Golie,
Clinton