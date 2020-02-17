We have a president who has done everything possible to hurt our democracy, including taking money from our own military and doing a stupid attack on Iraq that caused a hundred or more head injuries to our American soldiers.

This very unstable wannabe dictator has been unleashed to do so much damage by the spineless Senate.

Here in Montana we have U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, both of whom follow Donald Trump on everything and we'll do a lot of damage to our beautiful state if re-elected.

Whether Democrat, Republican, independent or whatever, if you care about our beautiful state and the ability to access our public lands, don't vote for Daines or Gianforte. Look at their record with Trump. Look at Gianforte's record blocking public access in Bozeman. Gianforte is from California and has no concept of how important are public lands are.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

