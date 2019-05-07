Recently the letters to the editor column has been filled with letters urging Gov. Steve Bullock to ban bee-killing pesticides containing neonicotinoids statewide. I support this action.
Meanwhile, there are actions each of us can do, beginning today. Don't buy or use these products! If a pesticide contains clothianida, imidacloprid or thiacloprid, that product falls into the category of a neonicotinoid. You will find many products in the garden section of stores in your town that contain one of these ingredients.
Don't wait for neonicotins to be banned by the state. Read the product labels and avoid making your yard poison for bees now.
Jo Ann Kidder,
Missoula