Donate stimulus to those in need

This is a letter to people like me, whose Social Security checks come regularly and we’re sheltered and fed well. We are not desperate; we have survived this terrible time much better than many others. So we don’t dearly need that stimulus check and our government should be wiser and give the money to more needy people, but they gave it to us.

I suggest we give some of it away. Support the Montana Food Bank or the Food Bank here in Missoula on Wyoming street. Think about the rising number of homeless here in town and send some cash to the Poverello center or the Hope Mission. Help out immigrants with a check to Safe Landing on Orange Street. I’m sure you know of others that need help. If you want to help internationally, think about Doctors Without Borders or the United Nation’s Children’s Fund.

Don’t give it all away, but please share your blessings with others. Thank you for your generosity and your concern for the common good. Don’t give what you can’t afford. I’m a member of your community.

Christine Sheff,

Missoula

