After Democratic presidential candidate Joaquin Castro tweeted out 44 names of publicly available named Donald Trump donors who have donated the maximum amount, Republicans immediately went on the defensive.
Tim Murtaugh, the campaign manager for Trump, sent out an official message stating that the private citizens were using their “free speech rights” through money donations and should not be singled out.
We all know that absolute free speech does not exist; no one can yell “Fire” in a crowded movie theater, for example. These donors are well aware of Trump’s destructive use of racism as his only campaign tactic, as there is no record to run on. These people exercising their “free speech” need to realize that responsibilities come with all free speech. They do not want to accept responsibility, most likely as they don’t think it applies to them. And shouldn’t “free speech” be free for all to hear?
If Trump and his GOP’s tactics were not so reprehensible, the donors would be proud of their “free speech” donations rather than hiding from it. Special rules don’t have to always apply to the GOP, do they?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula