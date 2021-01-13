Don't abandon principles of reason

Once we abandon the fundamental principles of reason, all that remains is fear and anger. Paranoia abounds and conspiracy theories fill the void.

In the first volume of his seminal work “The Story of Civilization” Will Durant wrote, “...barbarism is always around civilization, amid it and beneath it, ready to engulf it by arms, or mass migration, or unchecked fertility. Barbarism is like the jungle; it never admits its defeat; it waits patiently for centuries to recover the territory it has lost.”