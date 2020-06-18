Don't allow defunding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our U.S. Constitution protects our lives and property with the ultimate goal of security for all. The police have proven their ability to protect us. When polled over the years, black city people have supported more police protection, not less.

Today there are violent people who do not respect the rights of others and for weeks more will continue to assault and kill innocent people and destroy their precious property. "Black Lives Matter' supports the defunding police departments.

Most of us human beings were horrified by George Floyd's cruel death and want Derek Chauvin along with the three other policemen to be punished. The reform that is sought will allow police departments to fire someone like Chauvin. He had 30-some citations against him. Reform is necessary, but to be secure we must never allow the defunding of the police.

I don't ever want to forget Captain Dorn's 38 years of service as a policeman. He was shot five times when he tried to protect a friend and his store. His funeral and procession of hundreds revealed the love and respect of his community.

Jeanette Zentgraf,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0