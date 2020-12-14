Don't allow slide into dictatorship

I have written letters of protest to Attorney General Fox and Representative Gianforte regarding their decisions to join Texas AG Paxton in an attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They are elected officials, but this assault on democracy does not reflect the will of all the people of Montana. We have no right to interfere in the votes cast by residents of other states, just as we would not have them attempt to toss ours.

This is just a continuation of the lies and frivolous lawsuits brought by Donald Trump and his supporters in an attempt to disavow the will of the voters of those states and to overturn the decisive victory won by President-elect Biden. Undermining the lawful election of a president so that the current occupant of the office can remain is the start of the downhill run to autocracy and dictatorship, and needs to be stopped. This election has been found to be free of fraud, and the results should stand accordingly.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear this suit, and we should all be grateful that law, decency, sovereignty of the state, and common sense have prevailed.

Susan Max,

Alberton

