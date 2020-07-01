Don't assume everyone prays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with Heather Harp’s sentiments in "We cannot be bystanders to hate" (guest column, June 11) until the last two lines:

"We must pray. And when God commands us to love our neighbor, we must listen."

Heather Harp is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula and represents Ward 3 on the Missoula City Council.

Please, Ms. Harp, keep your two hats separate. Remember the City Council is secular and you cannot tell the people you represent they "must pray" and that "God commands us."

That’s a similar assumption to "everyone is white": "everyone is christian." Not.

Barbara Ross,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0