Don't assume everyone prays

I agree with Heather Harp’s sentiments in "We cannot be bystanders to hate" (guest column, June 11) until the last two lines:
"We must pray. And when God commands us to love our neighbor, we must listen."
Heather Harp is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula and represents Ward 3 on the Missoula City Council.
Please, Ms. Harp, keep your two hats separate. Remember the City Council is secular and you cannot tell the people you represent they "must pray" and that "God commands us."
That’s a similar assumption to "everyone is white": "everyone is christian." Not.
Barbara Ross,
Missoula
