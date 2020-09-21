 Skip to main content
Don't believe polls

Enough! I cannot remain quiet any longer. How politically naive can you be? You keep reporting poll results as if they are something real. They are just another political tool like all the rest. Pollsters — sell! Did you think they give it away for free? Political power brokers buy, and they order what they want. Think back as far as you can remember. After every election the question is asked, why were the polls so wrong just before the voting took place. Invariably you get double-speech and gobbledygook as a reply. How could the polls possibly reflect anything real if they are to say what the political pundits want them to say? For instance, the polls say Trump is 10 points behind in the race for president, just like last time. The political boss is saying, Democrats you have won, you can become complacent now; you don’t even have to vote. Republicans run, do not walk, to the voting booth and vote. Send us money! Duh.

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

