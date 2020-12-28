Don't build roads in grizzly corridor

The Soldier Butler project in the Ninemile Valley is receiving lots of attention since the Lolo National Forest signed the decision to log 17.5 million board feet and build 17 miles of new road. This large “retro” timber project is being challenged by the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force because of the detrimental impacts from the new roads on grizzly bears.

Despite numerous sightings and evidence of grizzly migration, the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuse to recognize it as the most active Grizzly Demographic Connectivity Area. It doesn’t make sense to build more roads in a place that offers both a haven and a corridor for grizzly bears dispersing from the Seeley-Swan, Rattlesnake Mountains and across the Jocko Valley to the Bitterroots or the Cabinets.

Given the Ninemile’s historic legacy of industrial mining and logging and Missoula County’s $5 million investment to restore the watershed, the Forest Service’s decision is appallingly short-sighted. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars to subsidize an industry that is often not a friend to our forests nor all the life that lives in it.

Our message to Lolo Forest Supervisor Upton on Soldier Butler: Wrong approach in a recovering place!

Jake Kreilick,

Missoula

