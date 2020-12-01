Don't 'cancel' Carlsons' column

Please do not cancel the Carlsons' column from the Missoulian as is demanded by your cancel-culture readers.

The subscribers of the Missoulian need to hear the other side of the story and the Missoulian refuses to print it in news articles. There has been nothing printed concerning Joe Biden's influence-peddling while he was vice-president and senator. Biden is not president-elect until the Electoral College acts on Dec. 14 and not then if there is not a clear majority in his favor.

The House socialists and the socialist press (including the Missoulian) have been trying to beat Donald Trump for the last four years. The least the press could do is give him and his supporters a fair shake in defending the Constitution and the truth. The Carlsons' column is a refreshing answer to the diatribes offered by George Ochenski and the opinion-infused “news” articles offered by the Associated Press.

Also, thanks to Bob Brown for his update on Ted Schwinden (guest column, Nov. 19). Governor Schwinden is truly an honorable man and was a good governor. It would be good if today’s Democrats would follow his advice.