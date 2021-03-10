Don't cut funding for mental health

I work as a mental health support person for kids in the schools, under a statewide program called CSCT. The Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program is a school-based behavioral health service for children diagnosed with a serious emotional disability (SED).

Established in 2005, CSCT is the primary vehicle through which Medicaid services are delivered in Montana schools, accounting for over 80% of all school-based Medicaid services and serving around 5,100 students per year. Montana is known nationwide for its CSCT model and its effectiveness in providing mental health supports in schools.

Governor Gianforte has the ultimate power to cut funding for these and other mental health resources, such as suicide prevention for veterans. The Montana Legislature is currently in session, and there is little time to save needed resources for the most vulnerable in our communities.

Senate Bill 140 just passed, eliminating the Judicial Nomination Committee. Open Montana judge seats will be filled at the sole discretion of Governor Gianforte.

Alarm bells need to go off for people to act now. Please contact your state legislature to protest of cutting funding for CSCT and other mental health programs.

Governor Gianforte’s office: 406-444-3111.