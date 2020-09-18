 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't deny existing inequities

Don't deny existing inequities

{{featured_button_text}}

It is uncomfortable to witness lives that do not reflect the carefree image for which Missoula strives. I imagine this to be the impetus that has triggered complaints of people sleeping in the parks. Complaints repeated to the extent that police have made a late night routine of rousing and removing sleepers, declaring Missoula parks closed from 11 p.m. to 6 am. Our complaints rise from our discomfort. But sweeping the shortcomings of our community under the rug will not cause them to disappear. Instead of denying existing inequities, let us look through a lens of compassion. Instead of perceiving the sleepers in the park as a personal inconvenience, let us face our neighbors with empathy. Instead of continuously jostling our most vulnerable out of sight, let us ask: What is revealed about Missoula when so many members of our community lack secure shelter? Instead of acting to ease our own discomfort, let us use our discomfort to guide actions that will make Missoula more habitable for anyone who calls this place home.

Alexandra Brown, 

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News