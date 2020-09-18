Don't deny existing inequities

It is uncomfortable to witness lives that do not reflect the carefree image for which Missoula strives. I imagine this to be the impetus that has triggered complaints of people sleeping in the parks. Complaints repeated to the extent that police have made a late night routine of rousing and removing sleepers, declaring Missoula parks closed from 11 p.m. to 6 am. Our complaints rise from our discomfort. But sweeping the shortcomings of our community under the rug will not cause them to disappear. Instead of denying existing inequities, let us look through a lens of compassion. Instead of perceiving the sleepers in the park as a personal inconvenience, let us face our neighbors with empathy. Instead of continuously jostling our most vulnerable out of sight, let us ask: What is revealed about Missoula when so many members of our community lack secure shelter? Instead of acting to ease our own discomfort, let us use our discomfort to guide actions that will make Missoula more habitable for anyone who calls this place home.