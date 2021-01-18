Don't dictate lives through legislation

I would like to respond to John Fuller's (R-Kalispell) sponsorship of House Bill 112, The Save Women's Sport Act, and House Bill 113, called the Youth Health Protection Act, which would prohibit health care providers from medically affirming a minor's gender.
Perhaps the time is now to pass a bill prohibiting old white men access to drugs that enhance sexual performance. If they can't let nature take its course in their own lives, perhaps they shouldn't dictate others lives.
Susan Sylvester Neff,
Missoula