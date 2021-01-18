Don't dictate lives through legislation

I would like to respond to John Fuller's (R-Kalispell) sponsorship of House Bill 112, The Save Women's Sport Act, and House Bill 113, called the Youth Health Protection Act, which would prohibit health care providers from medically affirming a minor's gender.

Perhaps the time is now to pass a bill prohibiting old white men access to drugs that enhance sexual performance. If they can't let nature take its course in their own lives, perhaps they shouldn't dictate others lives.