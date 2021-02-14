Don't diminish mask-wearing

Although numbers are improving, I am sure mask wearing has contributed to this trend. Especially now, with the new, highly more transmittable COVID variants that are circulating, mask-wearing to protect others and ourselves is even more important. Also, recent scientific research demonstrates that wearing double masks increases protection to 95%.

Eliminating the mask mandate will diminish the importance of wearing a mask. This makes no sense. And to count on the honor system of wearing masks is naïve and ill effective because I’ve seen coverage of what the Montana legislators are doing. Five out of 10 seated in a row were not wearing masks; so by this action the governor and state leaders are removing one of the most effective safety measures that has and will save our lives in Montana.