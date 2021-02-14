 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't diminish mask-wearing

Don't diminish mask-wearing

{{featured_button_text}}

I just heard that our governor is going to rescind the state mask mandate and I don’t understand why!

Although numbers are improving, I am sure mask wearing has contributed to this trend. Especially now, with the new, highly more transmittable COVID variants that are circulating, mask-wearing to protect others and ourselves is even more important. Also, recent scientific research demonstrates that wearing double masks increases protection to 95%.

Eliminating the mask mandate will diminish the importance of wearing a mask. This makes no sense. And to count on the honor system of wearing masks is naïve and ill effective because I’ve seen coverage of what the Montana legislators are doing. Five out of 10 seated in a row were not wearing masks; so by this action the governor and state leaders are removing one of the most effective safety measures that has and will save our lives in Montana.

Linda Bierbach,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News