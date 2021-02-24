Don't eliminate teacher training

I have been an educator since 2009, when I got my first job teaching first grade in Ogden, Utah. While I was there, I experienced firsthand the consequences associated with removing educator certification qualifications for teachers; even a superintendent of public schools who was a career lawyer that felt he was a good candidate because “he owned so many books.”
When I returned home to Montana, I saw a much more functional public education system, one supported by the community and state.
Presently, the Montana Legislature has several bills (House Bill 185, HB 186 and HB 371) that would make this state just like Utah, eliminating laws for teacher training/certification and allowing anyone to hold the role of the superintendent of public instruction, the top school officer in the state.
The idea of the chief of surgery at a local hospital not having any experience in medicine is laughable — but some of the state’s lawmakers believe that having absolutely no classroom experience means you could be a great educational leader.
It’s essential that Montana’s classrooms continue to be full of professional educators.
Doug Rossberg,
Missoula