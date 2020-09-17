Don't fall for these Republicans

I lived in Missoula for 10 years (1976-1985) and since then I have returned for long-term visits four dozen times. My decade in paradise was the most potent experience of my life, both socially and spiritually. Whether one is a Republican or a Democrat, Montana deepens your soul. And that is why it surprises me that Montanans would fall for a pansy like Donald Trump, a corporatist like Steve Daines, and a carpetbagger like Republican governor-wannabe Greg Gianforte. I find it hard to believe that Montanans would ruin the beauty of it all with soulless suits like these three stooges.