Don't fall prey to partisan politics

Don't fall prey to partisan politics

Over the last four years politics has become contentious. Politics has split up families and ruined friendships.

This goes out to those people who have thrown away people in their lives because of partisanship. I will try to explain to you why you are a few bricks short of a load.

These people that you worship have been playing us against each other from the beginning of time. They can only maintain their power if they have us cutting each others throats. If we are tearing each other apart, we do not recognize the violence that the elites are committing against us.

Things will not get better when Donald Trump is gone. Joe Biden is the same thing and maybe worse. Biden is maybe just a little bit less vulgar. There is only one corporate party, with two names, and none of these politicians give a damn about you. They care about their corporate donors and the oligarchs.

All I am asking of you is to be good to each other. Listen to each other and you will find out that you share the same circumstances. And finally, find solutions outside the corrupt systems.

Frans Swier,

Valier

