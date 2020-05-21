Don't forget about deaths from AIDS, TB and malaria

Don't forget about deaths from AIDS, TB and malaria

Instead of focusing on matters other than COVID-19, the Senate should be acting on the House relief package, adding support for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. ("Deliberative Senate declines to debate more coronavirus aid," by Lisa Mascaro, Missoulian, May 21).

Not only are theses two international initiatives battling COVID-19 in over 70 countries, deaths from AIDS, TB and malaria are expected to rise from 10-36% due to focus on coronavirus.

So call your senators and tell them it is time for action on these global pandemics to protect us locally and provide the relief the House has proposed.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish

