The petition was instigated by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), a libertarian free-market think-tank in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and funded by the Charles Koch Foundation.
This highly political attempt to promote herd immunity has not undergone scientific review and is simply opinion. Moreover, the so-called thousands of scientists signing are probably not scientists since the designation of credentials is self-managed (https://bylinetimes.com/2020/10/09/climate-science-denial-network-behind-great-barrington-declaration/ ) and many of the signees are obvious fakes (“But among the signatures, which are publicly available on the website, are dozens of fake names. These include ‘Professor Ita Rôle Italy Pudding and dessert expert’, ‘Dr Brian Blessed Doctor in Winged Flight, Z-Cars and Booming Laughter’, ‘Dr Johnny Fartpants’ and ‘Professor Notaf Uckingclue’, among others.” https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/coronavirus-herd-immunity-great-barrington-declaration-scientists-signatures-fake-names-b912778.html%3famp).
Don’t get duped by the far right, who don’t care if you or your loved ones die.
I proudly embrace the liberty to take responsibility for my actions.
Wear a mask, wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart.
Joan Steelquist,
Missoula
