Don't get duped by the far right

This highly political attempt to promote herd immunity has not undergone scientific review and is simply opinion. Moreover, the so-called thousands of scientists signing are probably not scientists since the designation of credentials is self-managed (https://bylinetimes.com/2020/10/09/climate-science-denial-network-behind-great-barrington-declaration/ ) and many of the signees are obvious fakes (“But among the signatures, which are publicly available on the website, are dozens of fake names. These include ‘Professor Ita Rôle Italy Pudding and dessert expert’, ‘Dr Brian Blessed Doctor in Winged Flight, Z-Cars and Booming Laughter’, ‘Dr Johnny Fartpants’ and ‘Professor Notaf Uckingclue’, among others.” https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/coronavirus-herd-immunity-great-barrington-declaration-scientists-signatures-fake-names-b912778.html%3famp).