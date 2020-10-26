 Skip to main content
Don't get 'stuck on stupid' - wear a mask

Don't get 'stuck on stupid' - wear a mask

In August of 2005, Hurricane Katrina slammed the gulf coast killing 1800 people. One of the key recovery coordinators was Gen. Russell Honore who routinely briefed the media, public, and politicians. One day, after fielding an unusual number of moronic questions he paused and said “C’mon folks, let’s not get stuck on stupid!”

Unfortunately, on Oct. 23, America hit 225,000 COVID deaths and an all-time record 83,000 new cases. Largely, this is because too many Americans have decided to ignore the proven medical science that's been effective around the world - avoid large gatherings, socially distance, and above all, wear a mask. Unfortunately, we’ve gotten stuck on stupid.

COVIDid-19 is a virus - a protein and fat coat wrapped around its RNA. It’s considered to be a nonliving organism so it needs a living host cell to grow and reproduce - Your living cell, if you’re foolish or careless enough to invite it in by ignoring medical advice. COVID doesn’t care about you; it doesn’t have a brain or a heart; it isn’t empathetic; it doesn’t give a hoot about your rights. It’s a virus.

COVID isn’t Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, socialist or capitalist. It’s a virus.

COVID doesn’t know or care about the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Life Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, or Pledge of Allegiance. All it wants is a welcome mat, an open door, and you waiting with open arms and no mask - a virus paradise.

In 1949, Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson wrote that, “The Constitution is not a suicide pact”, yet today, too many Americans are treating it as though it is - insisting that their Constitutional rights take precedence over everything else, even if COVID infects and kills their family, friends, and fellow Americans.

The nation’s medical experts say that given our present course, 200,000 more Americans will die by the end of January, but that if the majority of us would just wear a mask, 135,000 of those lives could be saved. Lets not stay Stuck on Stupid. Be an American patriot - put on a mask.

Brian Peck,

Columbia Falls

