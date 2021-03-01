Don't give tax money to for-profit business

Recently Missoula Sen. Shane Morigeau voted in the Appropriations Education Subcommittee to support a for-profit company to start a virtual education program for pre-kindergarten students.

It is hard to know where to start with this terrible vote. If the current pandemic has shown us anything, our children do not need any more screen time for a virtual class, let alone a 3- or 4-year-old. We know that the best learning for young children is with peers and an in-person teacher.

Also troubling about this vote in the Appropriations Subcommittee, is the shipping of taxpayer dollars to a for-profit computer company. Sen. Morigeau should know that public dollars should be spent on public education that has public school board supervision.

Montanans do not support throwing taxpayer dollars to an out-of-state company. We do not support putting public money toward educational institutions that are not supervised by a local public board of education.

The sooner Sen. Morigeau understands the concept of Montana public schools funded by taxpayer money with a publicly elected local board of trustees, the better we will all be.

Mary Brannin,

Missoula

