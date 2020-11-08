Don't give up on US Postal Service

Don't give up on the U.S. postal system. I had a most interesting sympathy card just delivered to my old address and then forwarded to me that was mailed from California on March 21, 2003. Yes, that's 17 years ago.

The card was in excellent shape and I was so impressed with what was written in the card that I called the lady and thanked her for the wonderful message she sent me on the passing of my wife Julie.

My friend could not believe that I was just getting her card today, but was so happy to know that I received it. We have all heard stories of receiving letters late, but I bet no one has gotten one this late.

Thank you, U.S. Postal Service, for making my day.

Gary A. Sorensen,

Missoula

