Don't give you money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years until you can vote for him again. Bravo.

Republicans can become richer and not do anything for you. Trump is now asking you for money to refill his piggy bank, with your money. To hell with your family. I do not care. He will not get a penny of mine. I love my family, Lindsey Graham just begged you for money. Now he says that he will give $1,000,000 to the two losers in Georgia. How about the poor families of South Carolina. I want to see the cancelled check please. NO CHANCE.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

