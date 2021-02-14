Don't go backwards in judicial selection

Supreme Court Justice Scalia famously said our most important court is the one closest to us. We should safeguard how our state judges are selected.

Senate Bill 140 would eliminate Montana’s Judicial Nomination Commission for filling vacant district and supreme court judgeships. This proposal runs counter to nationwide efforts to secure judicial excellence. It should be defeated.

Judicial nominating commissions (used in 29 states) are composed of lawyers, judges and lay citizens who make informed recommendations to the governor on a slate of qualified judicial candidates. The Montana commission evaluates applicants and submit a list of the most qualified candidates to the governor, who appoints from that list.

These commissions move judicial selection from backroom politics to a transparent, consistent public processes. They are a key to retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s Judicial Selection Plan for choosing, evaluating and retaining judges in a way that “balances the need for fair and impartial courts with the need for public accountability and transparency.”

As a member of the Arizona judiciary for more than a decade, I saw how the nominating commission process brought younger, talented and more diverse lawyers to the bench. I urge Montanans not to go backwards in judicial selection.