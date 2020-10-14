Don't ignore science

Our forefathers believed in science and education. They understood education and science could make us great.

It did! It's the reason for every great advance. The industrial revolution, Panama Canal, winning World War II. Radar won the battle of England, sonar won the battle of the Atlantic, the a-bomb won the Pacific war. Though I am a little twisted on that one. It's too bad that General Groves withheld the letter the scientists wrote to President Truman. Not a good decision!

The first crude computer to help break codes. Science won the race to the moon, gave us modern computers, and modern medicine. The gifts of science are too numerous to count.

Now the countries that followed science on COVID-19 have done way better than the countries that didn't. Example: for every death per capita in South Korea we have 75 deaths, inexcusable! For the life of me I can't understand why the Republicans have declared war on science. They tried to tell them about COVID, they didn't listen. They are trying to tell them about climate change, they won't listen. They would rather kill our children than admit they are wrong. Any nation that turns its back on science is doomed.

I want to thank our young folk, for protesting police brutality. To those of you who want to riot and loot, how dare you!