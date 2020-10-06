Don't kill the two party system

The red lights are flashing and the siren is screaming-DO NOT DO IT!
What am I talking about? Killing the two party system in this next election!
Spend a few minutes and hear me out. This will be a short summary of what could occur in the next election. I hope all of this is wrong but if it isn't, then we have big troubles.
Let us start with the election process. Unsolicited ballots will be sent to millions and millions of addresses. This has never happened before. Can we have assurance that the result will be a free and fair election? Each of you can answer that for yourself.
If the Democrats sweep the table, what will happen? We don't know until after the election but here are just some of the things they have spoken about.
1. Open the borders to immigration.
2. Citizenship and the right to vote for uncounted numbers of individuals that may extend to many millions.
3. Consideration of statehood for Guam, Puerto Rico, Washington DC.
4. Increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court.
5. Ending the "right to work" laws. The workers will be "Unionized".
6. Ending the Senate filibuster allowing a simple majority to pass laws.
7. Ending the Electoral College allowing the most populist states to dominate the elections and adopting all the other programs in the Democrat Platform allowing the word socialism to become a reality.
What would the above accomplish? First there would be loud cheering from the citizens who voted for the Democrat ticket. How long it would take for the full implications to be realized is only a guess but within months of taking office in January 2021 we would be able to see what one party rule of the United States of America looks like. There would most likely be consolidation of their power in every organ of government at every level.
The Republican Party would assume a permanent minority status. The party of Abraham Lincoln would retain a few minor positions but eventually they would fade into the sunset and become a footnote in our country's history.
When you vote in less than a month, give the above some serious thought.
You think it can't happen? History suggests that it can.
William Hester,
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!