Don't kill the two party system

The red lights are flashing and the siren is screaming-DO NOT DO IT!

What am I talking about? Killing the two party system in this next election!

Spend a few minutes and hear me out. This will be a short summary of what could occur in the next election. I hope all of this is wrong but if it isn't, then we have big troubles.

Let us start with the election process. Unsolicited ballots will be sent to millions and millions of addresses. This has never happened before. Can we have assurance that the result will be a free and fair election? Each of you can answer that for yourself.

If the Democrats sweep the table, what will happen? We don't know until after the election but here are just some of the things they have spoken about.

1. Open the borders to immigration.

2. Citizenship and the right to vote for uncounted numbers of individuals that may extend to many millions.

3. Consideration of statehood for Guam, Puerto Rico, Washington DC.

4. Increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court.

5. Ending the "right to work" laws. The workers will be "Unionized".