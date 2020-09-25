 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't let fears lead to violence

Don't let fears lead to violence

{{featured_button_text}}

This is dangerous! The president has repeatedly claimed that the only way he doesn’t win another term is if his opposition cheats and steals the election. He made the same claim four years ago. He is the president now, and that makes such claims extremely dangerous to our democracy.

While most of us dismiss this as just more trumpian bloviating, many of his supporters believe what he says. It’s very concerning that some supporters have been seen carrying semiautomatic weapons, “patrolling” peaceful protests, intimidating lawmakers in Michigan, openly carrying firearms in settings where emotions are inflamed.

This coming election is profoundly consequential. Some believe Trump’s denial of science, which has resulted in such tragedy in the pandemic, is also leading to extreme planetary disaster with the climate crisis. Other folks feel that only Trump can save us from socialism and anarchy.

Whatever we believe, we need to guard against violence. Despite the disruption of the pandemic and the new procedures it calls for, we need to have faith in our democratic systems and have patience to let the election come to completion.

Let’s not allow anger, distrust and fear to lead to violence and injury. And let’s leave our guns at home.

Jim Roach,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

A second test drive?
Letters

A second test drive?

Well some folks voted for Trump in 2016, wanting to try a “test drive”. Here they understood was a man not of the swamp, with no government ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News