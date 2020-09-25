Don't let fears lead to violence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is dangerous! The president has repeatedly claimed that the only way he doesn’t win another term is if his opposition cheats and steals the election. He made the same claim four years ago. He is the president now, and that makes such claims extremely dangerous to our democracy.

While most of us dismiss this as just more trumpian bloviating, many of his supporters believe what he says. It’s very concerning that some supporters have been seen carrying semiautomatic weapons, “patrolling” peaceful protests, intimidating lawmakers in Michigan, openly carrying firearms in settings where emotions are inflamed.

This coming election is profoundly consequential. Some believe Trump’s denial of science, which has resulted in such tragedy in the pandemic, is also leading to extreme planetary disaster with the climate crisis. Other folks feel that only Trump can save us from socialism and anarchy.

Whatever we believe, we need to guard against violence. Despite the disruption of the pandemic and the new procedures it calls for, we need to have faith in our democratic systems and have patience to let the election come to completion.

Let’s not allow anger, distrust and fear to lead to violence and injury. And let’s leave our guns at home.