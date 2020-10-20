 Skip to main content
Don't let Montana become like California

There are two kinds of people invading Montana from California and the other blue states like Washington, Oregon and Colorado: those having seen what liberal ideologies do to a place and fleeing that disaster, and those fleeing the disaster without making the connection to what caused it — bringing with them the same horrid policies that caused the disaster they are escaping.

Having spent too many years of my adult life in California, it is devastating to see the same liberal ideologies starting to take hold here in Montana now — the creeping welfare state, the divisive racism that masquerades as anti-racism, the sowing of “class envy” (venomous hatred of anyone more financially successful than you are), teaching our children to hate America and even themselves, the use of environmentalism by big money, foreign money and global government interests — it all happened in California first, and now it’s coming here.

If that’s what you want, vote Democrat. If you want to stop the insanity that’s taking over the rest of our country from taking over Montana, vote Republican — especially for governor — for our children’s future. If we lose freedom here, there is no place else to go.

Cindi Hamilton,

Hamilton

