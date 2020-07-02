Don't let Trump take away health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the nation is in the middle of a dangerous pandemic, the Trump administration is working furiously to take away all health care, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, from millions of people, including over a hundred thousand citizens of Montana.

Donald Trump and the senators have top health care for themselves, paid for by us, the taxpayers. This is a continuation of the heartless, inhumane practices of this White House. I know at least 10 people who would have died if it wasn't for Obama's national health care.

Trump's hatred of the former administration and of the Congress, and his care-not attitude towards the American people and our military, keeps him and his spineless Senate on a path to destruction of all we hold dear in this nation. They have been threatening to remove Medicare and Medicaid, and I'm sure they will try to get that done before the end of the year, just in time that a new administration could not change it.

Senator Tester is attempting to stop this desecration of our health care. We need all the help we can get to stop Trump from taking away our health care; if not, thousands or more will die.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

