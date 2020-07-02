Don't let Trump take away health care

Don't let Trump take away health care

{{featured_button_text}}

As the nation is in the middle of a dangerous pandemic, the Trump administration is working furiously to take away all health care, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, from millions of people, including over a hundred thousand citizens of Montana.

Donald Trump and the senators have top health care for themselves, paid for by us, the taxpayers. This is a continuation of the heartless, inhumane practices of this White House. I know at least 10 people who would have died if it wasn't for Obama's national health care.

Trump's hatred of the former administration and of the Congress, and his care-not attitude towards the American people and our military, keeps him and his spineless Senate on a path to destruction of all we hold dear in this nation. They have been threatening to remove Medicare and Medicaid, and I'm sure they will try to get that done before the end of the year, just in time that a new administration could not change it.

Senator Tester is attempting to stop this desecration of our health care. We need all the help we can get to stop Trump from taking away our health care; if not, thousands or more will die.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Fielder spreading false rumors
Letters

Fielder spreading false rumors

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who’s now running for a seat on the Public Service Commission, wants you to overlook the fact that she spread false rum…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Marbut ignores First Amendment
Letters

Marbut ignores First Amendment

The subject of Gary Marbut’s Letter to the Editor in the June 17, Missoulian is the recent peaceful demonstrations in Missoula and the right o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News